BlackRock, HPS to form new private financing solutions business unit

BlackRock (BLK) and HPS will form a new private financing solutions business unit led by Scott Kapnick, Scot French, and Michael Patterson. This combined platform will have broad capabilities across senior and junior credit solutions, asset-based finance, real estate, private placements, and CLOs. To develop a full-service financing solution for alternative asset managers, the business will unite direct lending, fund finance, and BlackRock’s GP and LP solutions. This combination creates an integrated solution for clients and borrowers across corporate and asset-based finance, investment and non-investment grade and private credit. As part of this transaction, Messrs. Kapnick, French, and Patterson will join BlackRock’s Global Executive Committee and Kapnick will be an observer to the BlackRock Board of Directors.

