News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Adjusts Stake in TT Electronics

October 28, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TT Electronics (GB:TTG) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in TT Electronics PLC, crossing a significant threshold by holding 10.99% of the voting rights as of October 25, 2024. This change reflects a slight decrease from the previous position of 11.01%, indicating strategic portfolio adjustments by the investment giant. Such moves by major players like BlackRock can influence market perceptions and share value of companies like TT Electronics.

For further insights into GB:TTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.