BlackRock Adjusts Stake in Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group plc experienced a notable shift in its shareholder structure as investment giant Blackrock, Inc. adjusted its holdings, resulting in a new total of 9.97% of voting rights. This change, which crossed a threshold on May 30, 2024, reflects a slight decrease from BlackRock’s previous notification, where they had held 10.97% of the voting rights. The detailed filing, submitted on May 31, 2024, indicates a blend of direct shares and various financial instruments to secure this position.

For further insights into GB:AUTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.