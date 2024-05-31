News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Adjusts Stake in Auto Trader Group

May 31, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group plc experienced a notable shift in its shareholder structure as investment giant Blackrock, Inc. adjusted its holdings, resulting in a new total of 9.97% of voting rights. This change, which crossed a threshold on May 30, 2024, reflects a slight decrease from BlackRock’s previous notification, where they had held 10.97% of the voting rights. The detailed filing, submitted on May 31, 2024, indicates a blend of direct shares and various financial instruments to secure this position.

For further insights into GB:AUTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.