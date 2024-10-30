BlackRock Adjusts Holdings in Moneysupermarket.com

Moneysupermarket.com (GB:MONY) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc., a major investment firm, has adjusted its holdings in Moneysupermarket.com, with its voting rights now falling below the 5% threshold. This change follows a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights, impacting the financial landscape of the UK-based Moneysupermarket.com. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it reflects dynamic shifts in shareholder influence.

For further insights into GB:MONY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.