Blackfinch Spring VCT Expands Share Allotment for Investors

Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc (GB:BFSP) has released an update.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc has announced the allotment of over 1.65 million ordinary shares as part of its subscription offer, with prices ranging from 103.89p to 108.23p per share. This brings the total number of shares in issue to over 46 million, with trading expected to commence on the London Stock Exchange on November 22, 2024. This move offers new opportunities for investors looking to engage with Blackfinch’s growth prospects.

