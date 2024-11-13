News & Insights

Black Rock Mining Addresses Late Lodgement Oversight

Black Rock Mining Limited (AU:BKT) has released an update.

Black Rock Mining Ltd announced a late lodgement of a director’s interest notice due to an administrative oversight related to performance rights. The company reassures investors that this is an isolated incident and has reviewed its procedures to ensure future compliance with ASX Listing Rules. This demonstrates Black Rock Mining’s commitment to maintaining transparency and adhering to regulatory standards.

