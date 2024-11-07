News & Insights

Stocks

Black Iron Secures $4M Investment from Anglo American

November 07, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) has released an update.

Black Iron has entered into a binding agreement with Anglo American for a $4 million royalty investment, providing a significant boost to its financial position. As part of the deal, Anglo American gains offtake rights for 2.4 million tonnes of iron ore annually, enhancing the viability of Black Iron’s Shymanivske Iron Ore Project in Ukraine. This agreement positions Black Iron to meet the growing demand for green steel with its high-grade iron ore production.

For further insights into TSE:BKI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.