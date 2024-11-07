Black Iron Secures $4M Investment from Anglo American

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) has released an update.
Black Iron has entered into a binding agreement with Anglo American for a $4 million royalty investment, providing a significant boost to its financial position. As part of the deal, Anglo American gains offtake rights for 2.4 million tonnes of iron ore annually, enhancing the viability of Black Iron’s Shymanivske Iron Ore Project in Ukraine. This agreement positions Black Iron to meet the growing demand for green steel with its high-grade iron ore production.
