Black Dragon Gold Boosts Shares Amid Exploration Focus

Black Dragon Gold Corp has issued 3,083,333 new shares at $0.03 each through the conversion of unlisted options, strengthening its financial position. The company remains compliant with relevant regulations and continues to explore promising opportunities, particularly with its Salave project, one of Europe’s largest undeveloped gold resources. Investors interested in gold exploration and development may find Black Dragon’s strategic moves and portfolio enticing.

