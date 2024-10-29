News & Insights

Black Dragon Gold Attracts Spanish Investors with Strategic Placement

October 29, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. has successfully completed a private placement of 28,481,720 Chess Depositary Interests to high net worth Spanish investors, raising approximately AUD$712,000. The placement aims to align these new investors with the company’s Salave Gold permitting program in Spain, marking a strategic move to advance their flagship gold project. The shares were offered at a notable discount to the recent volume-weighted average prices, indicating an attractive entry point for investors.

