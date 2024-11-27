News & Insights

Black Cat Syndicate Thrives Amidst Strong Gold Prices

November 27, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd is making strides in its gold operations with mining underway at Paulsens and Kal East. The company recently celebrated its first gold from the Myhree open pit and is on track for further production expansions while benefiting from strong gold prices. With minimal debt and a focus on growth, Black Cat is poised for significant financial success in the gold industry.

