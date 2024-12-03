Black Canyon Unveils High-Grade Iron and Manganese Prospects

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.

Black Canyon Limited has announced promising high-grade iron and manganese results from its Wandanya Project, indicating a potential high-grade iron deposit suitable for Direct Shipping Ore operations. The mineralisation spans a 5km ridge, offering significant exploration potential, with future drilling plans set for 2025 to further assess the resource potential and development possibilities. This discovery presents a compelling opportunity for Black Canyon in the Pilbara region, enhancing their prospects in the manganese field as well.

