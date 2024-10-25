Black Canyon Limited Director Increases Stake

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.

Black Canyon Limited’s director, Graham Ascough, has increased his indirect holdings with an acquisition of 357,143 shares and 178,571 options, following a shareholder-approved placement. This move boosts his total to over 2.1 million shares and 428,570 options, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

