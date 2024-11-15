BKTI Stock Rises After Q3 Earnings Boost Margins and Profitability

Shares of BK Technologies Corporation BKTI have gained 19% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. This contrasts with the S&P 500 index’s -0.7% change over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock gained 15.5% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.1% change.

Financial Performance Highlights

For the third quarter of 2024, BK Technologies reported revenues of $20.2 million, up 0.5% from $20.1 million achieved in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin improved significantly to 38.8% from 31.9% a year ago due to radio product and accessories sales mix and material cost improvements related to cost-reduction initiatives. The company reported a net income of $2.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, a substantial increase from $0.1 million, or $0.03 per share, in the year-ago period. Operating income rose 339.6% to $2.6 million from $0.6 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency improvements.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, revenue increased 1.5% to $58.7 million from $57.8 million in the same period in 2023. Gross margin for the nine months was 36.9%, up from 28.6% in the prior year. Year-to-date net income was $4.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, against a loss of $2.5 million, or loss of $0.74 per share, in the same period last year.

Segmentally, the BKR 5000 and BKR 9000 radios contributed strongly to revenues, supported by substantial orders from government and public safety agencies.

Other Key Metrics and Management Commentary

The company’s order backlog increased to $27 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, from $21.8 million a year earlier.

BK Technologies completed its manufacturing transition to East West during the quarter. This initiative is expected to further enhance margins in the coming quarters. Additionally, the company has retained a small production team in Florida for final assembly and testing of certain products. CEO John Suzuki emphasized the company’s commitment to advancing its BKR 9000 series and expanding its customer base within law enforcement and public safety markets.

Factors Driving Results

The notable improvement in gross margin was driven by strategic outsourcing, cost optimization, and a favorable product mix, with increased adoption of high-margin products like the BKR 9000. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 10.1% to $5.2 million in third-quarter 2024 from $5.8 million in the prior-year quarter due to effective cost controls.

Guidance Update

BK Technologies raised its full-year GAAP earnings per share (EPS) target to exceed $1.65 per share, up from $1.50, and its non-GAAP EPS target to exceed $1.92, up from $1.77. Revenues for 2024 is anticipated to remain consistent with 2023 levels as margin improvement drives profitability.

Other Developments

During the quarter, BK Technologies secured a $3.3 million order from the Florida Forest Service for the BKR 9000 radio, showcasing the product's versatility and appeal across diverse operational needs. The company also implemented a streamlined final assembly process for the BKR 9000, enabling production scalability.

BK Technologies reported no acquisitions or divestitures during the quarter. However, the company’s financial flexibility was bolstered by improvements in working capital and a strengthened balance sheet, with no outstanding debt as of quarter-end.

