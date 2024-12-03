BKI Investment Co. Ltd. Reports Strong Portfolio Gains

BKI Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:BKI) has released an update.

BKI Investment Co. Ltd., a long-term focused investment company listed on the ASX, offers shareholders access to a diversified Australian equity portfolio with strong returns. In November, BKI’s portfolio saw significant gains with its major holdings in the Financials sector, including Commonwealth Bank and Macquarie Group, showcasing robust performance. Despite fluctuating sector performances, BKI maintains a competitive edge with a low management fee and a history of paying fully franked dividends.

