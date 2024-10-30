News & Insights

BK Technologies receives $3.3M purchase order for BKR 9000 radios

October 30, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

BK Technologies (BKTI) received a $3.3M purchase order from the Florida Forest Service for the Company’s BKR 9000 multiband portable radio. The radios will be used by several different branches within the organization including wildland fire and land management for fighting active wildland fires and facilitating controlled burns, as well as in research to improve biodiversity and ecosystem health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

