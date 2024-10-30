BK Technologies receives $3.3M purchase order for BKR 9000 radios

BK Technologies (BKTI) received a $3.3M purchase order from the Florida Forest Service for the Company’s BKR 9000 multiband portable radio. The radios will be used by several different branches within the organization including wildland fire and land management for fighting active wildland fires and facilitating controlled burns, as well as in research to improve biodiversity and ecosystem health.

