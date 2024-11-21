BJ’s Wholesale announces plans for membership fee increase

The company announced plans for its first membership fee increase in seven years, effective January 1, 2025. The Club membership fee will increase by $5 to $60 a year. The Club+ membership fee will increase by $10 to $120 a year. The company also announced a new benefit for new and existing Club+ members, including BJ‘s One+ Mastercard cardholders. Effective January 1, 2025, these members will receive two free same-day deliveries on eligible orders of $50 or more during each annual membership period. Since the last membership fee increase, the company has transformed its business with a relentless focus on delivering value to members. This announcement allows the company to invest in an even stronger value proposition for its 7.5M member base, which continues to grow.

