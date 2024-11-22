Bitfarms upgraded to Speculative Buy from Hold at Stifel

Stifel upgraded Bitfarms (BITF) to Speculative Buy from Hold with a price target of $3.50, up from $2.30, after having updated estimates and adjusted target prices in the group with Bitcoin having seen “an explosive move” to close in on a “historic” $100,000 spot price following the election of pro-crypto candidate Donald Trump. Following the recent run, the firm anticipates top-line and margin expansion across most of its Bitcoin-linked coverage, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BITF:
- SEC Chair Gensler to depart agency on January 20
- Trump Trade: Transition team weighing White House crypto role
- Trump team weighing White House crypto role, Bloomberg reports
- Crypto Currents: Coinbase acquires Utopia Labs team
- Bitfarms Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.