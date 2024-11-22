News & Insights

Stocks
BITF

Bitfarms upgraded to Speculative Buy from Hold at Stifel

November 22, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel upgraded Bitfarms (BITF) to Speculative Buy from Hold with a price target of $3.50, up from $2.30, after having updated estimates and adjusted target prices in the group with Bitcoin having seen “an explosive move” to close in on a “historic” $100,000 spot price following the election of pro-crypto candidate Donald Trump. Following the recent run, the firm anticipates top-line and margin expansion across most of its Bitcoin-linked coverage, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BITF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.