Bitcoin Magazine And Look Into Bitcoin Partner To Launch Enhanced Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Bitcoin Magazine is thrilled to announce the launch of the newly enhanced Bitcoin Magazine Pro in partnership with Look Into Bitcoin. This strategic collaboration involves rebranding Look Into Bitcoin and relaunching it as Bitcoin Magazine Pro, bringing real-time data and market-leading chart intelligence to users while significantly enhancing the capabilities and reach of Bitcoin Magazine Pro.

“I'm thrilled to partner with the Bitcoin Magazine team, whom I’ve long admired, to build on the success that Look Into Bitcoin has achieved since its launch in 2019,” said Philip Swift, Founder and CEO of Look Into Bitcoin and now Managing Director of Bitcoin Magazine Pro. “Bitcoin Magazine Pro now goes beyond news information to provide all the relevant tools you need for Bitcoin investing: on-chain charts, macro data, bespoke chart alerts, and Tradingview scripts for real-time analysis that, when combined, give our users a huge edge in the market. Together, we're ready to create incredible value for the Bitcoin Magazine Pro community.”

Prior to this partnership, Bitcoin Magazine Pro was the leading top-ranked Bitcoin-only newsletter on the Substack platform, publishing in-depth research on Bitcoin and traditional financial markets. This new partnership will significantly elevate the user experience by providing a comprehensive suite of Bitcoin on-chain and macro charts, advanced charting tools, and market-leading analysis.

The Bitcoin Magazine Pro platform now offers a wide range of features and services, including:

Real-time Bitcoin charts and data: Stay updated with the latest market trends and movements.

Advanced charting tools: Analyze the market with sophisticated charting tools.

In-depth market analysis: Gain insights from regular expert videos and reports.

Educational resources: Access a wealth of information on Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

Customizable chart alerts and notifications: Set up alerts so you never miss a thing!

Mark Mason, International Publisher at Bitcoin Magazine, also commented on the partnership, stating, “It's been an absolute delight to partner with Philip. As Bitcoin achieves more mainstream adoption and recognition, the need for real-time data insights and cutting-edge market intelligence analysis becomes more critical. This partnership will be integrated to support and complement all existing and future distribution channels, implementing Bitcoin Magazine Pro charts and data across our online, print, social, video, and events channels.”

To celebrate the launch of this partnership, users can receive a free 30-day trial of the new and improved Bitcoin Magazine Pro platform for a limited time. This trial provides full access to all the features and services, allowing users to experience the enhanced platform firsthand.

“This partnership will enable millions of people worldwide to make informed, data-driven decisions about Bitcoin,” Swift continued. “Stay tuned - the future of Bitcoin analysis just got brighter!”

For more information and to start your free trial, visit the Bitcoin Magazine Pro website here.

