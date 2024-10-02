News & Insights

Stocks
ARKB

Bitcoin ETFs Face Massive Outflows Amid Middle East Tensions

October 02, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by Annika Masrani for TipRanks ->

Middle East tensions have shaken the crypto market, as Bitcoin ETFs face massive outflows amid rising unrest. Institutional investors pulled nearly $243 million from U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds on Oct. 1, according to data from Farside Investors. This move reversed an eight-day streak of inflows totaling $1.4 billion.

Leading Bitcoin ETFs Hit Hard

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) lost $144.7 million—the largest outflow among the ETFs. The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) saw $84.3 million withdrawn. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and VanEck Bitcoin ETF weren’t spared either, experiencing significant outflows of $32.7 million and $15.8 million, respectively.

BlackRock Stands Strong

Defying the trend, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded positive flows of $40.8 million, marking its 15th consecutive day without outflows. This suggests that some investors still see a silver lining despite the geopolitical storm.

Bitcoin Price Dips After Iran’s Strike

Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) price dropped nearly $4,000 following Iran’s missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1, hitting a two-week low of $60,315 before a slight recovery to $61,620, as reported at the time of publication.

Ethereum ETFs See Withdrawals Too

Nine U.S. spot Ethereum (ETH-USD) ETFs weren’t immune, registering combined outflows of $48.6 million. Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) led the decline, shedding $26.6 million. The Fidelity Ethereum Trust (FETH) wasn’t far behind, losing $25 million.

What Is the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum Right Now?

At the time of writing, Bitcoin and Ethereum are sitting at $61,236 and $2,451, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARKB
BITB
FBTC
FETH
VBTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.