Bitcoin Depot announces resignation of CFO Glen Leibowitz

In a regulatory filing, Bitcoin Depot (BTM) disclosed that, on November 18, the company announced that Glen Leibowitz has resigned from his role as CFO, effective November 15, for personal reasons. There were no disagreements between Leibowitz and the company. Leibowitz’s decision to depart was not related to the operations, policies or practices of the company or any issues regarding accounting policies or practices. The company also announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Scott Buchanan, the company’s current COO and a member of the Board, to the role of Acting CFO and Principal Financial Officer effective as of the date of Leibowitz’s resignation, while maintaining his role as the company’s COO. The company has launched a search for a permanent CFO. Buchanan has served as a director and COO of the company since March 2022, and also served as the company’s CFO from August 2020 to January 2023. From June 2019 to August 2020, Buchanan served as the company’s Vice President of Finance/Human Resources. Before his tenure at the company, Buchanan worked at Acuity Brands (AYI) in different finance-related roles beginning in December 2015.

