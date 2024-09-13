Bitcoin and Crypto Exchange HTX To Integrate Lightning Network

HTX, one of the largest Bitcoin and crypto exchanges globally, announced it will be integrating the Bitcoin Lightning Network in partnership with Bitcoin firm IBEX.

With over 45 million registered users, HTX is a leading Bitcoin and crypto platform in Asia and worldwide based on trading volume and Bitcoin custody. The exchange now plans to incorporate Lightning Network capabilities into its ecosystem.

Lightning Network is a second-layer payments protocol built on top of Bitcoin. It enables near-instant transactions with significantly lower fees. Exchanges have long sought to implement Lightning to boost speed and affordability.

"Through this strategic partnership, HTX and IBEX will jointly promote the application and popularization of Bitcoin and Lightning Network technology worldwide, providing users with more efficient, secure, and convenient digital asset trading services," said an HTX spokesperson.

By leveraging IBEX's Lightning Network solution, HTX users will soon enjoy faster payments and withdrawals along with reduced transaction costs.

Lightning is finally going mainstream with adoption by Coinbase and now HTX. The Bitcoin community has long awaited Lightning adoption by leading exchanges to boost functionality. Now, HTX is delivering by leading the next wave of Lightning integration.

This shows the gradual maturation of Lightning Network technology and its increasing viability for mainstream Bitcoin platforms. As more exchanges implement Lightning payments, Bitcoin strengthens its position as an efficient medium for global, instantaneous transactions with negligible fees.

