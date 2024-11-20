BIT Mining Resolves U.S. Investigations with $10M Penalty

BIT Mining (BTCM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BIT Mining Limited has reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and consented to a cease-and-desist order from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an investigation linked to a potential casino project in Japan. The company will pay a $10 million penalty, enhance its compliance programs, and report annually on remediation efforts, potentially avoiding further prosecution. This resolution marks a significant step in fortifying BIT Mining’s adherence to financial regulations and anti-corruption laws.

For further insights into BTCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.