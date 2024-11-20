BIT Mining Resolves U.S. Investigations with $10M Penalty

BIT Mining (BTCM) has released an update.
BIT Mining Limited has reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and consented to a cease-and-desist order from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an investigation linked to a potential casino project in Japan. The company will pay a $10 million penalty, enhance its compliance programs, and report annually on remediation efforts, potentially avoiding further prosecution. This resolution marks a significant step in fortifying BIT Mining’s adherence to financial regulations and anti-corruption laws.
