News & Insights

Stocks

Bisalloy Steel Group Announces Upcoming Dividend Payout

November 07, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd (AU:BIS) has released an update.

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.13 per share, payable on January 17, 2025, to shareholders on record by January 6, 2025. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders, reflecting its financial performance for the year ending June 30, 2024.

For further insights into AU:BIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.