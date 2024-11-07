Bisalloy Steel Group Announces Upcoming Dividend Payout

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd (AU:BIS) has released an update.

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.13 per share, payable on January 17, 2025, to shareholders on record by January 6, 2025. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders, reflecting its financial performance for the year ending June 30, 2024.

