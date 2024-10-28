BirdDog Technology’s Strategic Moves and Financial Improvements

Birddog Technology Ltd. (AU:BDT) has released an update.

BirdDog Technology Ltd. has made significant strides by settling litigation, completing a selective share buyback, and enhancing its supply chain with diverse manufacturers. The company has also reduced operational costs by A$3 million annually and aims to move past low margins with its next-generation product portfolio.

