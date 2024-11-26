BirdDog Technology Advances with Successful AGM Resolutions

Birddog Technology Ltd. (AU:BDT) has released an update.
BirdDog Technology Limited has successfully passed all resolutions in its recent annual general meeting, highlighting its commitment to advancing broadcast-quality video solutions. The company continues to innovate with its range of software-led products, including PTZ cameras and cloud software platforms, aimed at various market segments such as professional video and audiovisual sectors.
