BirdDog Technology Advances with Successful AGM Resolutions

BirdDog Technology Limited has successfully passed all resolutions in its recent annual general meeting, highlighting its commitment to advancing broadcast-quality video solutions. The company continues to innovate with its range of software-led products, including PTZ cameras and cloud software platforms, aimed at various market segments such as professional video and audiovisual sectors.

