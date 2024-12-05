Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today

These names in the biotech sector are seeing a substantial increase in search activity today, as determined by InvestingChannel. They include:

Esperion Therapeutics ( ESPR), 206% surge in interest

ESPR), 206% surge in interest Fortress Biotech ( FBIO), 142% surge in interest

FBIO), 142% surge in interest Capricor Therapeutics ( CAPR), 125% surge in interest

CAPR), 125% surge in interest CRISPR Therapeutics ( CRSP), 101% surge in interest

CRSP), 101% surge in interest Iterum Therapeutics ( ITRM), 60% surge in interest

Pipeline and key clinical candidates for these companies:

Esperion discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo.

Fortress Biotech is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has nine marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 30 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and subsidiaries and at partners and subsidiaries it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy.

Capricor Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that says it is “dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases.” Lead product candidate, deramiocel, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on developing gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. “CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte,” the company states.

Iterum Therapeutics is currently advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation. Sulopenem also has an IV formulation. Iterum has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

Recent news on these stocks:

December 2

Esperion has filed New Drug Submissions to Health Canada for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, once-daily, accessible, oral non-statin medications that reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and cardiovascular risk. “These submissions mark another pivotal milestone towards bringing our potentially life saving medications to the millions of patients around the world who need it,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Experion. “Heart disease remains the number one cause of death globally, so we look forward to the opportunity to provide NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET as LDL cholesterol lowering and cardiovascular risk reduction treatment options for healthcare providers and patients in Canada.

November 20

Iterum Therapeutics announced receipt of written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market informing the company that its deficiency under Listing Rule 5550(b) has been cured and that the company is in compliance with applicable continued listing requirements. Based on the foregoing, the previously scheduled Nasdaq hearing before the Hearings Panel on November 21, has been cancelled. The company will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About “Biotech Alert”

The Fly will report on a selection of biotech stocks seeing a surge in interest from retail and financial professional investors, based on data from InvestingChannel.

This Fly exclusive recap reveals the biotech stocks that are seeing a spike in searches among the 20-plus million retail and financial professional investors through InvestingChannel’s onlinefinancial newsmedia ecosystem.

This increased attention from the investors may be in response to, or advance of, outsized moves for stocks in the biotech sector, which tend to be volatile and prone to sharp swings in share price around binary events such as clinical study results and FDA approvals.

