Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today

These names in the biotech sector are seeing a substantial increase in search activity today, as determined by InvestingChannel. They include:

Pipeline and key clinical candidates for these companies:

PTC Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that says it is “focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders.” The company adds: “PTC’s ability to innovate to identify new therapies and to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. PTC’s mission is to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have little to no treatment options.”

Esperion discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo.

Summit Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company targeting treatment of various cancers.

Recent news on these stocks:

December 2

PTC Therapeutics announced the signing of an exclusive global license and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a subsidiary of Novartis AG (NVS), for its PTC518 Huntington’s disease program, which includes related molecules. Under the agreement, PTC will receive an upfront payment of $1.B, up to $1.9B in development, regulatory and sales milestones, a profit share in the U.S., and double-digit tiered royalties on ex-U.S. sales. Novartis will assume responsibility for PTC518’s development, manufacturing and commercialization, following the completion of the on-going placebo-controlled portion of PIVOT-HD, which is expected to occur in H1 2025.

Esperion has filed New Drug Submissions to Health Canada for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, once-daily, accessible, oral non-statin medications that reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and cardiovascular risk. “These submissions mark another pivotal milestone towards bringing our potentially life saving medications to the millions of patients around the world who need it,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Experion. “Heart disease remains the number one cause of death globally, so we look forward to the opportunity to provide NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET as LDL cholesterol lowering and cardiovascular risk reduction treatment options for healthcare providers and patients in Canada.

