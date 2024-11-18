Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today

These names in the biotech sector are seeing a substantial increase in search activity today, as determined by InvestingChannel. They include:

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( CYCN), 1,754% surge in interest

CYCN), 1,754% surge in interest TFF Pharmaceuticals ( TFFP), 659% surge in interest

TFFP), 659% surge in interest Eyenovia ( EYEN), 88% surge in interest

Pipeline and key clinical candidates for these companies:

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that says it is “on a mission to develop treatments for serious diseases.” Cyclerion’s portfolio includes novel sGC stimulators, namely praliciguat and olinciguat, as well as multiple research stage molecules. Praliciguat is a systemic sGC stimulator that is exclusively licensed to Akebia and is being advanced in rare kidney disease. Olinciguat is a vascular sGC stimulator that Cyclerion intends to out-license for cardiovascular diseases. Concurrently, Cyclerion is also evaluating other activities aimed at enhancing shareholder value, which potentially include collaborations, licenses, mergers, acquisitions and/or other targeted investments.

TFF Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety, and stability. The company says its TFF technology platform has “broad applicability to convert most any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules, and biologics, into an elegant dry powder highly advantageous for inhalation, or for topical delivery to the eyes, nose and the skin.” TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates in the clinic: TFF VORI and TFF TAC.

Eyenovia is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia, and myopia progression.

Recent news on these stocks:

November 15

Eyenovia announced that a review of the CHAPERONE data by an independent Data Review Committee found that the trial is not meeting its primary endpoint of a less than 0.5 diopter progression in visual acuity over three years. CHAPERONE is Eyenovia’s Phase 3 study evaluating its proprietary drug-device combination of low-dose atropine in the company’s Optejet dispensing platform as a potential treatment for pediatric progressive myopia. The DRC reviewed the safety and efficacy data from 252 evaluable patients. The DRC found that the rate of myopia progression was not significantly different between the two active treatment arms and placebo. In the safety analysis, all dosages and placebo appeared to be well-tolerated, with a mild and infrequent adverse event profile. Full study data has not yet been released to Eyenovia. “We are disappointed that the DRC determined that the CHAPERONE study does not appear to be meeting its primary efficacy endpoint,” stated Michael Rowe, CEO. “We plan to terminate the study, review the data more thoroughly, and evaluate next steps. On behalf of the entire company, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the children, parents, caregivers and healthcare professionals who participated in this trial, as well as all the Eyenovia team members for their exceptional work on this program.” In light of the results of this review, the company is considering a variety of steps to maximize value to all stakeholders, to reduce expenses and to evaluate its strategic options, which may include a business combination, reverse merger, asset sales or a combination of those alternatives. Further information will be made available once the evaluation of strategic options has been completed.

November 14

TFF Pharmaceuticals announced that the company has terminated its employees and will wind down its operations. This decision was made at a special meeting of the board of directors.

About “Biotech Alert”

The Fly will report on a selection of biotech stocks seeing a surge in interest from retail and financial professional investors, based on data from InvestingChannel.

This Fly exclusive recap reveals the biotech stocks that are seeing a spike in searches among the 20-plus million retail and financial professional investors through InvestingChannel’s onlinefinancial newsmedia ecosystem.

This increased attention from the investors may be in response to, or advance of, outsized moves for stocks in the biotech sector, which tend to be volatile and prone to sharp swings in share price around binary events such as clinical study results and FDA approvals.

