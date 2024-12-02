Biophytis SA Explores New Frontiers at SCWD Congress

Biophytis SA (FR:ALBPS) has released an update.

Biophytis SA is set to participate in the 17th SCWD Congress and host an Obesity Investor Call exploring the muscle loss associated with GLP-1 RA obesity treatments. The event will feature discussions led by prominent experts in the field and highlight Biophytis’ strategic positioning in addressing these side effects. This engagement underscores Biophytis’ commitment to advancing solutions for age-related diseases and strengthening its presence in the biotech market.

