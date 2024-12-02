News & Insights

Stocks

Biophytis SA Explores New Frontiers at SCWD Congress

December 02, 2024 — 01:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Biophytis SA (FR:ALBPS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Biophytis SA is set to participate in the 17th SCWD Congress and host an Obesity Investor Call exploring the muscle loss associated with GLP-1 RA obesity treatments. The event will feature discussions led by prominent experts in the field and highlight Biophytis’ strategic positioning in addressing these side effects. This engagement underscores Biophytis’ commitment to advancing solutions for age-related diseases and strengthening its presence in the biotech market.

For further insights into FR:ALBPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.