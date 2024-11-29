News & Insights

BioNxt Solutions Advances with Convertible Debenture

November 29, 2024 — 08:33 pm EST

BioNxt Solutions (TSE:BNXT) has released an update.

BioNxt Solutions has successfully closed the second tranche of its convertible debenture private placement, raising a total of $710,000. The funds will be utilized for product development, intellectual property filings, and general working capital, offering potential future conversions into common shares.

