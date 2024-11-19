News & Insights

Bion Environmental Unveils Ammonia Recovery System Update

November 19, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Bion Environmental Technologies ( (BNET) ) has issued an update.

Bion Environmental Technologies, a leader in sustainable livestock production, has released an update highlighting its patented Ammonia Recovery System, which converts animal manure into organic fertilizers and clean water. The company is advancing efforts in ammonia control and resource recovery for indoor cattle feeding operations in Montana, while exploring opportunities in renewable natural gas and clean fuels. Investors are cautioned about forward-looking statements due to potential risks and uncertainties in technology optimization.

