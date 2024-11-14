BiomX reports Q3 EPS (31c) vs. $1.30 last year

Cash balance, short-term deposits and restricted cash as of September 30 were $24.7M vs. $30.7M as of December 31, 2023. “We continue to be encouraged by the progress in diabetic foot osteomyelitis having achieved an important milestone by completing patient enrollment for the BX211 program. We remain on track to share topline through Week 13 Phase 2 results of BX211 in Q1 2025,” said CEO Jonathan Solomon. “BX211 is a novel phage treatment for DFO and holds the potential to prevent amputations associated with intractable infections that have penetrated the bone in patients with diabetic foot ulcers. In October 2024, we received additional non-dilutive funding from the US Defense Health Agency to continue advancing the DFO program and are grateful for the continued support provided by the DHA. During the last quarter, our CF program experienced manufacturing delays, which have been resolved, and we now expect to report topline results for BX004 in our Phase 2b study in the first half of 2026. Results from our Phase 1b/2a study for the BX004 program in CF continue to receive positive feedback at major scientific conferences, including those attended during the past quarter, and we remain confident about the future of this program and its potential to address the significant unmet medical need of CF patients.”

