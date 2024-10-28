BioHarvest Sciences Names New Chief Financial Officer

BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences has appointed Bar Dichter as its new Chief Financial Officer, a move that aligns with Nasdaq listing requirements and continues the company’s tradition of promoting from within. Dichter, who joined BioHarvest in 2018, has a strong background in finance and leadership, which is expected to support the company’s growth and capital market strategies.

