News & Insights

Stocks
BIIB

Biogen initiated with a Neutral at Citi

November 13, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi analyst Geoff Meacham initiated coverage of Biogen (BIIB) with a Neutral rating and $190 price target The company’s strategy to offset core franchise erosion has been to develop assets with significant unmet need in very difficult indications, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Biogen’s pipeline still looks to have higher clinical risk overall versus the company’s big biotech peers, “but this also conveys significant option value.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BIIB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.