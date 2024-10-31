Biofrontera Announces Promising Phase 3 Study Results

Biofrontera ( (BFRI) ) has shared an announcement.

Biofrontera Inc. announced promising results from its Phase 3 study on Ameluz®-PDT for treating superficial basal cell carcinoma (sBCC). The study, conducted in the U.S., showed highly significant outcomes with 65.5% of patients achieving complete clinical and histological clearance compared to just 4.8% with placebo. With over 3 million sBCC cases annually in the U.S., these findings could lead to a new non-invasive treatment option with reduced patient burden and better cosmetic results. The company plans to submit its findings to the FDA by mid-2025.

