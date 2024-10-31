News & Insights

Stocks

Biofrontera Announces Promising Phase 3 Study Results

October 31, 2024 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Biofrontera ( (BFRI) ) has shared an announcement.

Biofrontera Inc. announced promising results from its Phase 3 study on Ameluz®-PDT for treating superficial basal cell carcinoma (sBCC). The study, conducted in the U.S., showed highly significant outcomes with 65.5% of patients achieving complete clinical and histological clearance compared to just 4.8% with placebo. With over 3 million sBCC cases annually in the U.S., these findings could lead to a new non-invasive treatment option with reduced patient burden and better cosmetic results. The company plans to submit its findings to the FDA by mid-2025.

For an in-depth examination of BFRI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.