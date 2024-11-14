Bioera Seeks Debt Restructuring Amid Investor Default

Bioera SpA (IT:BIE) has released an update.

Bioera S.p.A., a holding company listed on Euronext Milan, has informed the Milan Court about its efforts to negotiate a debt restructuring plan following the default by an investor. The company is seeking a two-month extension to update its restructuring agreements, while the court has yet to decide on its judicial liquidation.

