BioElectronics appoints Sree Koneru to board of directors

December 03, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

BioElectronics (BIEL) announces that Sree Koneru, PhD, will join its Board of Directors, effective December 3, 2024. Upon Dr. Koneru’s appointment, the Board will consist of three members, including Kelly Whelan, President of BioElectronics, and its Chairman, Richard Staelin, PhD. Dr. Koneru is Director of Program Management for a contract manufacturing organization that specializes in the design & development of wearable and implantable active electronic medical devices.

