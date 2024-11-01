Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Submits SEC Filing with Auditors’ Nod

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) has released an update.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has submitted its Form 6-K to the SEC to meet its reporting requirements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with agreement on statements from their former auditors, Forvis Mazars LLP. This filing reflects the company’s ongoing compliance with international financial reporting standards, a key concern for investors tracking Biodexa’s financial health.

