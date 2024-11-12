News & Insights

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals regains Nasdaq compliance

November 12, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) announces that the Company has been formally notified that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel of the Nasdaq Stock Marketdetermined that the Company has regained compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As previously disclosed, the Company received notice from Nasdaq on August 27, 2024, informing the Company that it was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. On October 14, 2024, the Panel granted the Company’s request for an exception to demonstrate compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement for continued listing through October 31, 2024. The Company remains subject to a discretionary panel monitor through February 24, 2025, and is required to provide prompt notification during this exception period of any significant events that occur during this time that may affect the Company’s compliance with Nasdaq requirements.

Read More on BDRX:

