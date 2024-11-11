BioAge Labs Reports Strong Q3 2024 Achievements

BioAge Labs, Inc. ( (BIOA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BioAge Labs, Inc. presented to its investors.

BioAge Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. The company recently reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting significant milestones achieved during the period.

In the third quarter of 2024, BioAge Labs initiated its Phase 2 STRIDES trial, evaluating the combination of its lead compound azelaprag with tirzepatide for obesity treatment. The company also successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO), raising substantial funds to support its operations and strategic goals. Additionally, the appointment of former GSK CEO Jean-Pierre Garnier as Board Chair marks a notable leadership change.

Key financial metrics for the quarter showed increased research and development expenses, primarily due to the ongoing STRIDES trial and azelaprag manufacturing costs. General and administrative expenses also rose, reflecting higher stock-based compensation. Despite a net loss of $23.4 million, BioAge’s cash position was significantly bolstered by the IPO proceeds, extending the company’s financial runway into 2029.

Looking forward, BioAge Labs is well-positioned to advance its clinical programs and develop innovative therapies. With a strong cash reserve and strategic leadership, the company remains focused on its mission to improve patient outcomes in metabolic diseases by leveraging its unique approach to targeting the biology of aging.

