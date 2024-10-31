Bio-Rad Laboratories Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( (BIO) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bio-Rad Laboratories presented to its investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., based in Hercules, California, is a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets, serving a diverse clientele including universities, research institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies.

In its recently reported third-quarter 2024 financial results, Bio-Rad Laboratories announced total net sales of $649.7 million, marking a 2.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023, largely driven by growth in the Clinical Diagnostics segment.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 5.6% increase in Clinical Diagnostics segment net sales and a notable gross margin improvement to 54.8% from 53.1% in the prior year. However, the Life Science segment saw a slight decline of 1.0% in net sales, attributed to weaknesses in the biotech and biopharma markets. The company recognized a significant net income boost to $653.2 million due to changes in the fair market value of its investment in Sartorius AG, despite a decrease in income from operations to $64.5 million from $90.9 million in the previous year.

Bio-Rad’s management expressed optimism about the company’s future, emphasizing a focus on margin expansion and commercial excellence with the recent addition of Jon DiVincenzo as President and COO. The company maintains its full-year 2024 outlook, expecting a decline in non-GAAP revenue by approximately 2.5% to 4.0% on a currency-neutral basis, with plans to enhance long-term shareholder value through strategic initiatives.

