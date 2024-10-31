News & Insights

Stocks
BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Growth

October 31, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( (BIO) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bio-Rad Laboratories presented to its investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., based in Hercules, California, is a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets, serving a diverse clientele including universities, research institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies.

In its recently reported third-quarter 2024 financial results, Bio-Rad Laboratories announced total net sales of $649.7 million, marking a 2.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023, largely driven by growth in the Clinical Diagnostics segment.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 5.6% increase in Clinical Diagnostics segment net sales and a notable gross margin improvement to 54.8% from 53.1% in the prior year. However, the Life Science segment saw a slight decline of 1.0% in net sales, attributed to weaknesses in the biotech and biopharma markets. The company recognized a significant net income boost to $653.2 million due to changes in the fair market value of its investment in Sartorius AG, despite a decrease in income from operations to $64.5 million from $90.9 million in the previous year.

Bio-Rad’s management expressed optimism about the company’s future, emphasizing a focus on margin expansion and commercial excellence with the recent addition of Jon DiVincenzo as President and COO. The company maintains its full-year 2024 outlook, expecting a decline in non-GAAP revenue by approximately 2.5% to 4.0% on a currency-neutral basis, with plans to enhance long-term shareholder value through strategic initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.