Binhai Investment Co Extends Gas Deals with TEDA and Sinopec

October 31, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Binhai Investment Co (HK:2886) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Co announced the renewal of its ongoing transactions with TEDA, extending agreements for natural gas supply and connection services until 2027. The company is also setting new annual caps for its Sinopec Gas Supply Agreement, which runs until 2039, to accommodate future natural gas purchases. These transactions are significant as they involve the company’s major shareholders and are subject to regulatory approvals.

