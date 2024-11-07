Bill reports Q1 adjusted EPS 63c, consensus 50c

Reports Q1 revenue $358.6M, consensus $348.86M. “We delivered strong financial results and drove a fast pace of innovation as we executed well on our strategy to expand our leadership position in the financial operations category for SMBs,” said Rene Lacerte, BILL (BILL) CEO and Founder. “We empower SMBs to simplify their operations, have access to capital, and gain valuable insight and control of their cash flow. With our category defining platform, broad payment capabilities, and large and expanding ecosystem, we are helping nearly 500,000 SMBs better run their businesses and thrive.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BILL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.