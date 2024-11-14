Bilibili Inc. Releases Q3 2024 Financial Results

Bilibili, Inc. Class Z (HK:9626) has released an update.

Bilibili Inc. has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting the company’s performance up to September 30, 2024. Investors are encouraged to review these results with caution as they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The results reflect Bilibili’s ongoing strategies and provide insights into its future business developments.

