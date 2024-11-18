Bigtincan Holdings Updates on Investcorp Proposal

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd has received a communication from Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp. regarding their proposed transaction, which includes a potential cash election facility valued at USD $15 million. The updated exchange rate has slightly increased the implied equity valuation of Bigtincan shares to approximately A$0.50, up from A$0.48, with cash consideration for shareholders also seeing a minor rise. No immediate action is required from shareholders as the cash election facility remains uncertain and subject to further announcements.

