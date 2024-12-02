Bigblu Broadband Sells SkyMesh in Strategic Move

Bigblu Broadband plc (GB:BBB) has released an update.

Bigblu Broadband plc has agreed to sell its Australian subsidiary, SkyMesh Pty Ltd, to SKM Telecommunication Services Pty Ltd for up to AUD$50.20 million. This transaction, which awaits shareholder approval, is expected to generate significant returns and will be utilized to reduce debt and potentially return cash to shareholders. The sale represents a strategic move to focus on core business operations while retaining a stake in SkyMesh’s future growth.

