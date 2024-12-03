BigBear.ai may be ‘next’ Palantir, Economic Times reports

BigBear.ai (BBAI) is being called the next Palantir Technologies (PLTR), with some suggesting the company can deliver a similar level of massive returns, The Economic Times reports. According to the report, BigBear.ai and Palantir have an ongoing strategic partnership to incorporate each other’s capabilities, which means BigBear.ai can use the popularity advantage of Palantir’s surge.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BBAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.