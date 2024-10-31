News & Insights

BigBear.ai announces participation in Navy MAPG exercises

October 31, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

BigBear.ai (BBAI) announced its participation in the U.S. Navy’s Mission Autonomy Proving Ground, or MAPG, series of exercises in the second half of 2024, providing maritime domain awareness and AI orchestration. In collaboration with the U.S. Navy, BigBear.ai is showcasing ConductorOS, the company’s AI, data and sensor orchestration platform to demonstrate multi-vendor interoperability and AI deployment for the maritime domain.

