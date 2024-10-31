BigBear.ai announces participation in Navy MAPG exercises

BigBear.ai (BBAI) announced its participation in the U.S. Navy’s Mission Autonomy Proving Ground, or MAPG, series of exercises in the second half of 2024, providing maritime domain awareness and AI orchestration. In collaboration with the U.S. Navy, BigBear.ai is showcasing ConductorOS, the company’s AI, data and sensor orchestration platform to demonstrate multi-vendor interoperability and AI deployment for the maritime domain.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BBAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.