Big Rock Brewery Expands Financing for Growth

November 20, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) has released an update.

Big Rock Brewery Inc. announces an expansion of its second lien financing by $500,000 and extends the maturity to March 31, 2025. This move aims to enhance financial flexibility and support growth in the ready-to-drink market. The company values the support of VN Capital, indicating confidence in its long-term strategy.

