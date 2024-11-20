Big Rock Brewery Expands Financing for Growth

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) has released an update.
Big Rock Brewery Inc. announces an expansion of its second lien financing by $500,000 and extends the maturity to March 31, 2025. This move aims to enhance financial flexibility and support growth in the ready-to-drink market. The company values the support of VN Capital, indicating confidence in its long-term strategy.
