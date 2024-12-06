Big Red Mining Corp. Announces New Financing Plans

Big Red Mining Corp (TSE:RED) has released an update.

Big Red Mining Corp. is set to raise up to $3.024 million through private placement and flow-through financing, which will fund exploration and development activities. The company holds promising opportunities in New Brunswick and Ontario, including the Antimony 2.0 Property and the Dobie Lake Copper Project.

