Big Red Mining Corp. Announces New Financing Plans

December 06, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Big Red Mining Corp (TSE:RED) has released an update.

Big Red Mining Corp. is set to raise up to $3.024 million through private placement and flow-through financing, which will fund exploration and development activities. The company holds promising opportunities in New Brunswick and Ontario, including the Antimony 2.0 Property and the Dobie Lake Copper Project.

